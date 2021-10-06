Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt procures 2.87L tonnes paddy in 1st few days of operation; maximum from Punjab, Haryana

Govt procures 2.87L tonnes paddy in 1st few days of operation; maximum from Punjab, Haryana

Amritsar: A worker gathers the winnowed paddy grains at a grain market near Amritsar, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. The two states Punjab and the neighbor Haryana are key producers of the paddy crop in India, accounting for about 15 percent of the country's total paddy output. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_06_2021_000162A)
1 min read . 09:34 PM IST Livemint

  • Out of the total, 1,46,509 tonnes of paddy has been procured in Haryana and 1,41,043 tonnes from Punjab

The Centre has procured 2.87 lakh tonnes of paddy till now in the first few days of the commencement of 2021-22 kharif marketing season, with maximum quantity purchased from Punjab and Haryana, the Union Food Ministry informed today.        

In view of the farmers' protest, the ministry had to reschedule paddy procurement from October 3 in Punjab and Haryana. Earlier, the procurement was postponed in these two agrarian states till October 11 due to high moisture content in paddy crop because of unseasonal rains.        

"A quantity of 2,87,552 tonnes of paddy has been procured up to October 5 in 2021-22 kharif marketing season, benefiting 29,907 farmers with MSP value of 563.60 crore," the ministry said in a statement.         

Out of the total, 1,46,509 tonnes of paddy has been procured in Haryana and 1,41,043 tonnes from Punjab, it said.          

Paddy is procured at minimum support price (MSP) directly from farmers by centre's nodal agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) along with state agencies in key growing states.         

According to the government, paddy procurement for the 2020-21 marketing year has almost concluded and a total of 894.24 lakh tonnes of paddy has been from both kharif (summer) and rabi (winter) seasons, surpassing the previous purchase of 770.93 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 marketing year.         

Out of 894.24 lakh tonnes of paddy, 718.09 lakh tonnes of paddy was from the kharif season and 176.15 lakh tonnes from the rabi season.         

As many as 131.14 lakh farmers have benefited from the 2020-21 procurement operation with an MSP value of 1,68,832.78 crore, the statement added.

