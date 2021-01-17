Govt procures paddy worth 1.06 lakh cr so far this kharif season

Govt procures paddy worth ₹1.06 lakh cr so far this kharif season1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 08:45 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The government has procured 25% more paddy so far in this kharif marketing season at 564.17 lakh tonnes for ₹1,06,516 crore amid farmers' protest against three new farm laws.
Kharif marketing season runs from October.
"In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP schemes," an official statement said.
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has procured 564.17 lakh tonnes of paddy till January 16, an increase of 25.25% from 450.42 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.
"About 79.24 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of ₹1,06,516.31 crore," the statement said.
Out of the total purchase of 564.17 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various Delhi borders, seeking repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).
The government is maintaining that the MSP procurement system will continue.
