Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt procures paddy worth 1.06 lakh cr so far this kharif season
Paddy procurement begins at a 'mandi' in Amritsar on Sunday as State Government ordered to start procurement.

Govt procures paddy worth 1.06 lakh cr so far this kharif season

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST PTI

The government has procured 25% more paddy so far in this kharif marketing season at 564.17 lakh tonnes for 1,06,516 crore amid farmers' protest against three new farm laws

NEW DELHI : The government has procured 25% more paddy so far in this kharif marketing season at 564.17 lakh tonnes for 1,06,516 crore amid farmers' protest against three new farm laws.

The government has procured 25% more paddy so far in this kharif marketing season at 564.17 lakh tonnes for 1,06,516 crore amid farmers' protest against three new farm laws.

Kharif marketing season runs from October.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Data pertaining to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: Doctors' forum

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccine: India inoculates 2.07 lakh people on Day 1, highest in world

2 min read . 09:36 PM IST

447 people reported adverse reactions to covid-19 vaccines

3 min read . 09:28 PM IST

Fauci says Biden’s 100 million doses ‘doable’ in 100 Days

1 min read . 09:27 PM IST

Kharif marketing season runs from October.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Data pertaining to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: Doctors' forum

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccine: India inoculates 2.07 lakh people on Day 1, highest in world

2 min read . 09:36 PM IST

447 people reported adverse reactions to covid-19 vaccines

3 min read . 09:28 PM IST

Fauci says Biden’s 100 million doses ‘doable’ in 100 Days

1 min read . 09:27 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP schemes," an official statement said.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has procured 564.17 lakh tonnes of paddy till January 16, an increase of 25.25% from 450.42 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"About 79.24 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of 1,06,516.31 crore," the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 564.17 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes. 

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various Delhi borders, seeking repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).

The government is maintaining that the MSP procurement system will continue.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.