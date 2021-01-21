OPEN APP
Govt procures paddy worth 1.08 lakh crore so far in KMS 2020-21
Paddy procurement begins at a 'mandi' in Amritsar on Sunday as State Government ordered to start procurement. (ANI)
1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 08:17 PM IST PTI

FCI and other state agencies have procured 575.36 lakh tonne till January 20, an increase of 23.41% from 466.22 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous marketing year

NEW DELHI : The government has procured paddy worth 1.08 lakh crore so far in this kharif marketing season at the minimum support price (MSP) amid farmers' protest at various Delhi borders.

The kharif marketing season stars from October.

"In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP schemes," the Food Ministry said in a statement.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other state agencies have procured 575.36 lakh tonne till January 20, an increase of 23.41% from 466.22 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous marketing year.

"About 82.08 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of 1,08,629.27 crore," the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 575.36 lakh tonne, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonne.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of the national capital, seeking repeal of the three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

