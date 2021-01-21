Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt procures paddy worth 1.08 lakh crore so far in KMS 2020-21
Paddy procurement begins at a 'mandi' in Amritsar on Sunday as State Government ordered to start procurement.

Govt procures paddy worth 1.08 lakh crore so far in KMS 2020-21

1 min read . 08:17 PM IST PTI

FCI and other state agencies have procured 575.36 lakh tonne till January 20, an increase of 23.41% from 466.22 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous marketing year

NEW DELHI : The government has procured paddy worth 1.08 lakh crore so far in this kharif marketing season at the minimum support price (MSP) amid farmers' protest at various Delhi borders.

The government has procured paddy worth 1.08 lakh crore so far in this kharif marketing season at the minimum support price (MSP) amid farmers' protest at various Delhi borders.

The kharif marketing season stars from October.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt procures paddy worth 1.08 lakh crore so far in KMS 2020-21

1 min read . 08:17 PM IST

Self-reliance in defence is 'strategic necessity', says Army chief Naravane

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST

Bird flu: FSSAI asks consumers not to eat half-boiled eggs, undercooked chicken

3 min read . 07:43 PM IST

Riskier customers led to surge in fintech delinquencies, says report

2 min read . 07:42 PM IST

The kharif marketing season stars from October.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt procures paddy worth 1.08 lakh crore so far in KMS 2020-21

1 min read . 08:17 PM IST

Self-reliance in defence is 'strategic necessity', says Army chief Naravane

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST

Bird flu: FSSAI asks consumers not to eat half-boiled eggs, undercooked chicken

3 min read . 07:43 PM IST

Riskier customers led to surge in fintech delinquencies, says report

2 min read . 07:42 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP schemes," the Food Ministry said in a statement.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other state agencies have procured 575.36 lakh tonne till January 20, an increase of 23.41% from 466.22 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous marketing year.

"About 82.08 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of 1,08,629.27 crore," the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 575.36 lakh tonne, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonne.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of the national capital, seeking repeal of the three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.