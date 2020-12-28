Govt procures paddy worth 86,243 crore this kharif season so far at MSP

Govt procures paddy worth ₹86,243 crore this kharif season so far at MSP1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 07:55 PM IST
About 56.55 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS (Kharif marketing season) procurement operations with MSP value of ₹86,242.83 crore, the government said
NEW DELHI : The government's paddy procurement has increased 25% so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 456.79 lakh tonnes, valuing ₹86,242.83 crore.
In an official statement, the food ministry said the government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP (minimum support price) from farmers.
Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other state agencies have procured 456.79 lakh tonnes of paddy till December 27 as against 366.19 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.
"About 56.55 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS (Kharif marketing season) procurement Operations with MSP value of ₹86,242.83 Crore," the statement said.
Of the total procurement, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes of paddy, which is 44.39% of the total procurement. In Punjab, the procurement has ended.
The ministry said the procurement operations of seed cotton (Kapas) under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka.
"Till December 27, a quantity of 67,67,701 cotton bales valuing ₹19,815.07 crore has been procured benefitting 13,12,274 farmers," the statement said. PTI MJH BAL
