India has prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday, after a late start to seasonal monsoon rains hurt the crop, raising fears of a shortfall in production.

Heavy rainfall in northern parts of India over the last few weeks has also damaged newly planted crops in states including Punjab and Haryana, and many farmers have had to replant.

"Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)...is amended from free to prohibited," the DGFT said in a notification.

However, it said that the consignments of this rice will be allowed to be exported under certain conditions such as where loading of this rice on the ship has commenced before this notification.

Export will also be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments, it added.

The government halted overseas sales of the grain with immediate effect, according to a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, confirming a Bloomberg report published on July 13. Shipments will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Indian government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on request of their governments, it said.

Although the move could soften domestic prices of the staple, global costs could advance further at a time when a return of the El Niño weather pattern is already raising concerns about crop damages. 

*With inputs from agencies

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 06:05 PM IST
