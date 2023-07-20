Govt prohibits export of non-basmati white rice1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:05 PM IST
India has banned the export of non-basmati white rice due to a delayed monsoon and heavy rainfall damaging crops, raising concerns about production shortfall.
India has prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday, after a late start to seasonal monsoon rains hurt the crop, raising fears of a shortfall in production.
