Meanwhile, the situation in the country including the national capital is worsening in terms of beds and oxygen. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Delhi government is preparing beds on a large scale in Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Game Village. He said that he requests all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) to give maximum medical infrastructure and manpower so that we can use them properly. Kejriwal said, "To quote an estimate number, until mid-March, we were handling 100-150 corona positive cases per day. However, the report that was released yesterday disclosed about 24,000 cases per day; that is, within 24hrs, 24,000 cases. The number 24,000 is an extremely overwhelming one irrespective of how efficient the system is." “Beds are limited and it is natural that if such big numbers continue to ping in, a time might come when beds will not be available. If such pace continues then within the next 2-3 days, we will be facing a shortage of beds," he said.

