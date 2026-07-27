Govt projects 26 GW of power demand from data centres by FY32

New Delhi: Data centres are projected to consume 26.3 gigawatts of power by 2031-32, said Union minister of state for power, Shripad Yesso Naik, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He said demand from data centres will be met by renewable energy.

So far, India's peak demand has reached 270.8GW. It is projected to reach 272GW this year and 300GW in the next fiscal.

“An additional load of 26.3GW from artificial intelligence (AI) data centres is projected by 2031-32, which is expected to be integrated into the grid and primarily served by renewable energy capacity,” he said.

The minister further said development of transmission infrastructure is being undertaken in a phased manner, commensurate with the growing electricity demand and planned generation capacity addition, including renewable energy.

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He said the National Electricity Plan envisages developing the transmission system, with an estimated investment of about ₹9.16 trillion by FY32.

“Grid modernization measures, including deployment of static synchronous compensator (STATCOM), battery energy storage systems (BESS), synchronous condensers, and other advanced grid support technologies, are also being planned to enhance grid reliability, flexibility and facilitate integration of renewable energy,” he said.

Power supply challenge Mint earlier reported that India’s apex power sector planning body, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), has gone back to the drawing board to map electricity demand amid concerns that a concentration of data centres in a few states could skew consumption and adversely affect national grid stability.

The CEA will also ask states and power distribution companies to incorporate data centre power demand projections into their resource adequacy plans.

The power ministry had also informed the parliamentary panel that an increase in electricity demand, driven by the rapid growth of AI and other large-scale data centres, as well as emerging loads, is being assessed under the 21st Electric Power Survey Exercise.

The increase in demand will be considered in the National Electricity Plan for the period from FY28 to FY37, which is expected to be released by March 2027, the ministry had said.