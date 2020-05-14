New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday promised labour welfare measures, including minimum wage and reduction of regional wage disparity. This comes on a day the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) called for a nationwide protest against sweeping labour exemption moves by BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

While announcing the second tranche of the ₹20 trillion financial package, Sitharaman touched upon labour reform issues and assured the working class of her government’s positive gesture.

“Only 30% workers are getting minimum wage. We are looking to bring a national floor as part the labour codes (the government is putting in place)," the finance minister said, adding that the labour codes will come into force through parliamentary process.

She said there is a sizeable regional disparity in wages and her government is looking to iron out this issue, and a national floor rate as part of the labour codes will take care of that.

The minister also said the government is making social security provisions for gig workers and informal workers in the labour market. She said very small companies, having less than 10 workers, will be allowed to come under the employees’ state insurance corporation voluntarily for availing wide healthcare benefits.

BMS, a national trade union in India and an affiliate of RSS, on Thursday rejected the labour reforms and sweeping labour law exemptions initiated by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and announced a nationwide protest on the issue.

“This is unheard of in history and is rare even in most undemocratic countries," BMS said in a statement, adding that while the trade union wrote to various chief ministers, only MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has met the trade union representatives.

BMS is the largest trade union in the country and is an affiliate of RSS, the ideological parent of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Migrant worker’s issues have aggravated mainly because there is gross violation of Migrant labour act by most of states. Hence we are pushed to the wall and there is no other way out except going for agitation," BMS said.

"Hence BMS decided Nation Wide Agitation in Solidarity with the fight against the anti-worker Ordinances in UP, MP, Gujrat as well as increase of working hours in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha," it added.

The state units of BMS will issue directives to district authorities on labour issues ahead of the nationwide protest on 20 May and underlined that its protest will adhere to social distancing norms. The main issues would be “freezing labour laws and increase in working hours in various states, on migrant workers issues, job losses, among others".





