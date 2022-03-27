Govt proposes changes in rules related to vehicles' fitness testing

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The draft rules propose amendments in eligibility criteria for establishing these stations, automatic transmission of test results from equipment to the server, enabling vehicles registered in one state to be tested in another state, and the criteria to declare a vehicle as end-of-life vehicle
The government today proposed some changes in the eligibility criteria for those setting up automated testing stations to check the fitness of vehicles. After the amendments, vehicle testing outside the state of registration and the norm to declare a vehicle as an end-of-life vehicle.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in a statement today, said it has issued a draft notification dated March 25, 2022, to bring certain amendments in the rules for "Recognition, Regulation And Control of Automated Testing Stations (ATS)", which were earlier published on September 23 2021.
"These draft rules propose amendments in the following aspects: eligibility criteria for establishing these stations, automatic transmission of test results from equipment to the server, enabling vehicles registered in one state to be tested in another state, and the criteria to declare a vehicle as end-of-life vehicle," the statement said.
Certain minor changes have also been proposed in two tables, which provide the list of tests to be conducted and specifications of the equipment to be installed in an ATS. Certain new equipment has also been added for the testing of electric vehicles, the statement added. A new standardised format has also been added for test results. "The endeavour is to facilitate owners of vehicles and promote ease of doing business," the ministry said.
This notification will remain in the public domain for 30 days (till 24th April 2022) for comments and suggestions from all stakeholders.
Moreover, the government has also proposed to make ₹3 crore net worth mandatory for owner and operator of automated testing stations (ATS) that is being set up to give fitness certificates for vehicles.
Fitness testing for the personal vehicle (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy in August last year and had said it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy. The vehicle scrappage policy will come into effect from April 1, 2022.
