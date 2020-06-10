Govt proposes decriminalization of some offences to improve business sentiment

The union government has proposed decriminalizing minor offences, in an attempt to revive business sentiment, amid the outbreak of the covid-19 crisis.

“Actions taken for decriminalisation of minor offences are expected to go a long way in improving ease of doing business and helping unclog the court system and prisons. It would also be a significant step in the government of India's objective of achieving 'SabkaSaath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'," the finance ministry’s department of financial services said. The ministry has also invited stakeholders comments by June 23.

The ministry has proposed decriminalization in as many as 36 sections, across 19 legislation, including negotiable instruments act, SARFAESI Act, LIC Act, PFRDA Act, RBI Act, Banking Regulation Act, Chit Funds Act, among others.

For instance, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, a bouncing of cheque due to insufficient funds in bank account could result in a two-year imprisonment and a fine that’s to twice the amount of the cheque, or both. Similarly, any deposit taker, who promotes, issues advertisement to participate in an Unregulated Deposit Scheme or accept deposits for the same under Banning of Unregulated Deposits Act results in an imprisonment term of up to five years, with a fine up to ₹10 lakh. The government has now proposed to make these civil offences, and work on a framework such that a penalty if enough to act as a deterrent.

The development comes at a time when the economy is going through a crippling slowdown due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown for over two months that brought economic activity to a standstill. The move is also in with the steps announced by the government over the last one year to boost business sentiment. In March, the government had moved 72 amendments to the Companies Act, 2013, decriminalizing various offences and moderating the penalty regime to boost of ease doing business. The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the the changes will make the Companies Act, 2013 "more humane".

“Criminal penalties including imprisonment for minor offences act as deterrents and this is perceived as one of the major reasons impacting business sentiment and hindering investments both from domestic and foreign investors. This becomes even more pertinent in the post covid-19 response strategy to help revive the economic growth and improve the justice system," the ministry said.

The finance ministry also said that while deciding on reclassification of criminal offences to compoundable offences it is important to focus on economic growth, public interest, while keeping national security intact. Evaluating the nature of non-compliance is also critical.

“It is a good idea to decriminalize minor offences as it will protect the honest businesses. Meanwhile, the government should also push for awareness towards higher compliance. However, going forward, these provisions should not be rolled back," Badri Narayan, Partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan said.

Another expert said that while the proposal to decriminalize minor offences is likely to provide relief to foreign investors for whom criminal liability for economic offences is a big concern, it will have negative impact on creditors who will have to wait longer to recover their legitimate dues.

“The underlying principal will be defeated in Negotiable Instruments Act and SARFAESI Act, if it provides blanket decriminalisation of offences. The intent of these Acts is to create fear of being booked for failing to pay their contractual obligation, if these offences are decriminalised, it will give a free hand to such persons to defer making payments at their own whims and fancies," Sumit Batra, Partner at India Law Alliance law firm said.

