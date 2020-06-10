Govt proposes decriminalization of some offences to improve business sentiment

The development comes at a time when the economy is going through a crippling slowdown due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown for over two months that brought economic activity to a standstill. The move is also in with the steps announced by the government over the last one year to boost business sentiment. In March, the government had moved 72 amendments to the Companies Act, 2013, decriminalizing various offences and moderating the penalty regime to boost of ease doing business. The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the the changes will make the Companies Act, 2013 "more humane".