The road transport and highways ministry has proposed deferring stricter emission norms for tractors, harvesters and construction equipment vehicles, in an attempt to offer relief to the agriculture and infrastructure sectors, amid covid-19 crisis.

Construction equipment makers, as well as manufacturers of vehicles used in agriculture had to adhere to Bharat Stage (BS) VI norms from October 1, 2020.

While, for all on-road vehicles, a transition from BS IV to BS VI was made mandatory from April 1, 2020, rules for off road vehicles were not the same.

There has been a request from the agriculture ministry, construction equipment manufacturers, to provide some time to implement the BS VI emission norms, a senior government official told Mint.

The transition to BSVI was supposed to happen from October 1 2020. However, due to the outbreak of covid-19, the ministry is considering the deferment of BSIV emission norms till March 31, 2021 and have invited suggestions from stakeholders, the official said.

The covid-19 crisis and a nationwide lockdown to contain had brought economic activities to a grinding halt, putting several businesses under liquidity crunch. The proposal, if implemented, will defer higher expenses related to BSVI norms for the manufacturers, dealers, while benefiting road builders, farmers, among others.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via