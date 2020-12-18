Govt proposes ethanol-blended gasoline as automobile fuel to curb pollution

New Delhi: The union road transport and highways ministry has proposed the adoption of E20 fuel—blend of 20% of ethanol with gasoline--as an automobile fuel, in its attempt to reduce harmful emissions from vehicles and curb pollution.

The ministry has also proposed the adoption of mass emission standards for E20 fuel and has sought comments from relevant stakeholders for the same.

“The notification facilitates the development of E20 compliant vehicles. It will also help in reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, etc. It will help reduce the oil import bill, thereby saving foreign exchange and boosting energy security," an official statement said.

The compatibility of the vehicle to the percentage of ethanol in the blend of ethanol and gasoline shall be defined by the vehicle manufacturer and will be displayed on the vehicle by putting a visible sticker, it said.

The government has been trying to promote clean fuel for transportation as well as other alternatives such as electric mobility as one of its ways to reduce pollution and cut fuel import bill. In September, transport ministry had notified hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (CNG) as an automobile fuel to lower emissions, and promote green fuel for automobiles in the country.

