Govt proposes ‘infrastructure status’ for Data Centres in its proposed policy

NEW DELHI : The union government will soon implement a data centre policy that will incentivize companies to build Data Centre parks across the country.

To boost investments, the government plans to give infrastructure status to the Data Centre sector, at par with sectors such as railways, roadways and power, in its attempt to offer benefits for availing long-term credit from domestic and international lenders at easier terms. The Centre and the state governments will also provide fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to expand data centres in the country, according to the draft policy released by the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

A Data Centre is a dedicated secure space within a building, where computing and networking equipment is concentrated for collecting, storing, processing, distributing or allowing access to large amounts of data.

“The policy framework also seeks to strengthen the recently announced “Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative by identifying possible opportunities of manufacturing of Data Centre equipment (IT as well as non-IT) in the country. It also identifies possible areas of participation by MSMEs and start-ups," the draft policy said.

MeitY has asked relevant stakeholders to send their inputs and feedback in 15 days.

The need for setting up of Data Centre infrastructure in the country comes in the backdrop of the data localization norms under the proposed personal data protection legislation and for ‘protection of the digital sovereignty of the country in an increasingly connected world’.

“India also offers advantages of having a favourable geographical location on the world map, availability of economic resources, established global connectivity through submarine cables, easy and cost-effective access power and readily available skilled manpower provides, enabling the nation to become a global Data Centre hub," the policy said.

Tech policy analyst Prasanto K. Roy said that the draft includes many suggestions from the industry. It includes many of the recommendations made by Nasscom earlier this year, like a ‘dial before you dig’ policy, which would keep cables from being cut because of digging by other authorities or bodies or, most often, ISPs. And the need for multiple sources of reliable power, including renewable energy direct from power producers. "Power is the real key for the data center business," said Roy. “It’s taken for granted in the West, but a huge additional cost here." He added that though the draft recommends a dial-before-you-dig policy, this has to be implemented at the city level, backed by access to digital maps with utility and telecom layers, a very tall order in existing cities.

This need for Data Centre infrastructure in the country already opens up a potential opportunity for investments to the tune of $4.9 billion by 2025. Currently, India has around 375 MW installed power capacity for Data Centre and as per projections, which may grow to three time by 2025. This policy intends to accelerate the projected Data Centre growth and investments in the sector, it said.

The proposed policy aims to encourage the use of indigenous hardware--IT as well as non-IT equipment--and software products used in the Data Centres, which will reduce dependence of imports. Besides, global equipment manufacturers will be incentivized to set up manufacturing units of IT and non-IT components in India, to meet local demand boost export.

