Govt proposes ‘infrastructure status’ for Data Centres in its proposed policy

Tech policy analyst Prasanto K. Roy said that the draft includes many suggestions from the industry. It includes many of the recommendations made by Nasscom earlier this year, like a ‘dial before you dig’ policy, which would keep cables from being cut because of digging by other authorities or bodies or, most often, ISPs. And the need for multiple sources of reliable power, including renewable energy direct from power producers. "Power is the real key for the data center business," said Roy. “It’s taken for granted in the West, but a huge additional cost here." He added that though the draft recommends a dial-before-you-dig policy, this has to be implemented at the city level, backed by access to digital maps with utility and telecom layers, a very tall order in existing cities.