The Union ministers holding the sixth round of talks with the 40 protesting farmers' unions on Wednesday told the farmers that the process to withdraw a law is a long-drawn one and proposed to set up a committee to examine the three new farm reforms.

The next meeting with farmers will be held on 4 January.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he requested the farmer leaders to send home the elderly, women and children considering the weather conditions in the national capital

"Today's talks were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note. Consensus on two out of four issues was reached between both sides," said Tomar after meeting with farmers' unions at Vigyan Bhawan.

The minister said that the unions were apprehensive about an ordinance related to the environment. "The first issue was an ordinance related to the environment. Unions were apprehensive about farmers being included along with Parali ones. Both sides agreed to farmers' exclusion," said the minister.

Further, the government also decided to rollback provisions on stubble burning and draft electricity law.

"Farmers feel that if reform is introduced in the Electricity Act, they will suffer loss. Unions wanted that electricity subsidy given to farmers by states for irrigation should continue. The consensus was reached on this issue also," said Tomar.

However, the farmers have said that two of their main demands remained unresolved. "Issues related to stubble burning and electricity were sorted in today's meeting. But two of our main issues still need to be resolved. We will discuss topics related to MSP and repealing of three farm laws in the next meeting on 4 January," said Rakesh Tikait, the spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Echoing the statement, Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said that there is still a deadlock on the three farm laws.

The government is looking at further talks for a decision on MSP. "Government has been saying that MSP will continue. We are ready to give this in writing. But farmers' unions feel MSP should get legal status. So the discussion will continue on the legal aspect of MSP and other issues on January 4 at 2 pm," he said.

Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sabha president in Punjab Balkaran Singh Brar stated that although the talks were positive, they are not ready to form a committee or end their protest.

"Government has been saying that we should end agitation and form a committee. But we did not listen to them. We will not take back our movement. We will not form any committee. We will discuss MSP in next meet," said Brar.

The meeting was held with Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash.

Farmers' agenda

The farmers' unions, who have been protesting on various points of Delhi border from November 26, had said put out a four-point agenda for talks prior to the recent meeting.

The agenda included modalities to repeal farm laws and a mechanism to bring a law for providing a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP). The agitating farmers had a clear stand that they will leave the protesting sites once the laws are revoked.

"We do not think that the government wants to reach to some amendment in this meeting. We hope something fruitful comes out of this discussion today," a farmer leader was quoted as saying by ANI before the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Som Prakash had said that the talks would be "decisive" and the government wants farmers to "celebrate New Year at their homes".





