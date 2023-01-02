Govt proposes self regulatory mechanism, due diligence for online gaming firms

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has published draft rules for online gaming companies on Monday. It aims to safeguard users against potential harm of skill-based games.
The government has proposed a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players and physical Indian address for online gaming companies, according to the draft online gaming rules published on Monday.
Online gaming companies will be covered under the new IT rules that were issued in 2021 for social media platforms.
Online gaming intermediaries shall observe additional due diligence by displaying a registration mark on all online games registered by a self-regulatory body, as per the amendments. It is also stated that online gaming intermedia shall inform its users regarding its policy related to withdrawal or refund of deposit, manner of determination and distribution of winnings, fees and other charges payable and KYC procedure for user account registration.
"An online gaming intermediary shall observe the due diligence required under the rules while discharging its duties, including reasonable efforts to cause its users not to host, display, upload, publish, transmit or share an online game not in conformity with Indian law, including any law on gambling or betting," as per a MeitY notice
"Moreover, it shall observe additional due diligence by displaying a registration mark on all online games registered by a self-regulatory body and informing its users regarding its policy related to withdrawal or refund of deposit, manner of determination and distribution of winnings, fees and other charges payable and KYC procedure for user account registration," it added.
Self-regulatory bodies will be registered with the ministry and may register online games of such online gaming intermediaries who are its members and which meet certain criteria. Such bodies will also resolve complaints through a grievance redressal mechanism.
"Self-regulatory bodies will be registered with the ministry (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and may register online games of such online gaming intermediaries who are its members and which meet certain criteria. Such bodies will also resolve complaints through a grievance redressal mechanism," the notice said.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT has invited public comments on the draft rule by January 17.
