Govt proposes sweeping overhaul to its bankruptcy law

Key proposals include: Compulsory admission: A tribunal has to admit an insolvency application if default is established. This resolves confusion stemming from a recent Supreme Court order that allowed tribunals the discretion to reject applications Competing bids: Creditors will have to weigh competing resolution plans through a special challenge mechanism. This aims to deter higher bids that come in late in the process and trigger litigation delays Real estate resolution: If a developer has defaulted, only impacted projects can be pushed into insolvency, which allows the main company to continue work on its other projects Piecemeal resolution: Assets of a corporate debtor may be resolved separately from the company as long as one plan provides for resolution of the debtor as a going concern The discussion paper recommends changes to the hierarchy in which creditors are repaid — the waterfall mechanism — that will benefit unsecured creditors and government dues. However it clarifies that all so-called statutory dues be treated equally with unsecured creditors except where security interest is specifically created. This clarification would restore a credit hierarchy that had been upturned by a recent Supreme Court decision that said the committee of creditors cannot secure their own dues at the cost of statutory dues such as unpaid taxes.