Govt proposes to amend pollution control norms, impacting polluting industries
Puja Das , Manas Pimpalkhare 8 min read 26 Jul 2024, 03:01 PM IST
- Bolstering India's fight against environmental pollution, the government has proposed to amend the rules governing pollution control to enable officers to levy penalties on businesses violating environmental norms, while strengthening the reporting mechanism of funds collected from such violations.
Taking India’s fight against air pollution a step further, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has drafted a set of proposals to amend the rules enabling prevention of air pollution by various industries, while issuing guidelines for the creation of a crop of adjudicating officers to decide the penalty for violations of these rules.
