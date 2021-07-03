LGSCAS: Government has taken various measures to combat the crisis caused due to Covid-19 pandemic which has been upended by the second wave of COVID-19. This wave has placed enormous stress on health facilities as well as livelihoods and business enterprises in many sectors. This wave has sharply brought out the need to enhance public and private investments in the health sector. This is necessary across the country, from metro cities to tier V and VI towns as well as rural areas. The requirements include additional hospital beds, ICUs, diagnostic centres, oxygen facilities, telephone or internet based medical advice and supervision, testing facilities and supplies, cold chain facilities for vaccines, modem warehousing for medicines and vaccines, isolation facilities for triage, ramping up of production of ancillary supplies such as syringes and vials etc. The proposed LGSCAS is aimed at upscaling the medical infrastructure in the country, specifically targeting underserved areas. LGSCAS would provide a guarantee of 50 percent for brownfield projects and 75 per cent to greenfield projects for loans sanctioned up to Rs.100 crore, set up at urban or rural locations other than 8 Metropolitan Tier 1 cities (Class X cities). For aspirational districts, the guarantee cover for both brownfield expansion and greenfield projects shall be 75%.

