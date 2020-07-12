Govt pushes FASTag adoption to check covid-19 spread at toll plaza

The road transport and highways ministry and information technology (IT) ministry are working together towards faster adoption of electronic toll collection device FASTag to check the spread of covid-19 at toll plaza.

The transport ministry on Sunday said it has asked national informatics centre (NIC) to ensure that FASTag details are captured on the online national vehicle registry VAHAN while registering new vehicles and issuing fitness certificates to vehicles for national permit. NIC provides network backbone and e-governance support to Centre, states as well as government bodies. It comes under the administrative control of IT ministry.

Last month, the transport ministry had called for an integration of electronic toll collection data with the VAHAN portal. “In a letter addressed to NIC, with copies to all the states and union territories, the ministry has informed that full integration of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) with VAHAN portal has been achieved, and the same has gone live with API on 14 May. The VAHAN system is now getting all information on FASTags," it said.

The government had made it mandatory for all four-wheelers sold in India from 1 December, 2017 to be fitted with FASTag--a device that enables automatic deduction of toll charges without motorists having to stop at toll plazas to make the payment. However, people avoided integrating the tag with their bank account or being avoided activating it.

The government’s latest move to integrate FASTag with VAHAN will ensure that vehicles crossing the national highway toll adhere to FASTag and avoid cash payment.

“This usage and promotion of FASTag will also be effective in minimizing possibilities of spreading COVID at national highway toll plazas," an official statement said.

