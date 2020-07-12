Govt pushes FASTag adoption to check covid-19 spread at toll plaza

Last month, the transport ministry had called for an integration of electronic toll collection data with the VAHAN portal. “In a letter addressed to NIC, with copies to all the states and union territories, the ministry has informed that full integration of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) with VAHAN portal has been achieved, and the same has gone live with API on 14 May. The VAHAN system is now getting all information on FASTags," it said.