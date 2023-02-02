Govt puts leash on NHAI’s borrowings
The government aims to reduce it by ₹1 trillion by 2024-25 and so a moratorium has been put on NHAI for market borrowings.
New Delhi: The government has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to continue on the path of fiscal consolidation and keep borrowings to the minimum over the next three years in an attempt to stop its debt ballooning to unsustainable levels.Accordingly, the union budget for 2023-24 has not made any provision for borrowings by the highway developer while increasing its allocation for building roads, highways and bridges to a record ₹1.62 trillion from ₹1.41 trillion in the previous fiscal.
