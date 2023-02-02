Govt puts leash on NHAI’s borrowings

The moratorium on borrowings in the first year (FY23) has already borne results with an India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) study suggesting that FY23 is the first year in more than a decade when the NHAI’s debt started witnessing a year-on-year contraction. Post the substantial increase in allocation along with minimal dependence on market borrowings, the debt at NHAI fell to a level of ₹3.44 trillion as of 30 September 2022. “High debt with NHAI is a concern, but there are no issues on the solvency of the highway developer,“ said a person aware of the move to put a cap on NHAI borrowings. “Debt has been taken only on bankable projects with regular revenue flows; so, debt servicing is comfortable," he said.