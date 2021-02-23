Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt puts on hold changes to fertilizer, food subsidies
For FY22, the budget has allocated 2.4 trillion for food subsidy and around 80,000 crore for fertilizer subsidy

Govt puts on hold changes to fertilizer, food subsidies

3 min read . 05:51 AM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

While the government has not been able to revise subsidized foodgrain provided under the public distribution system since 2013, the direct transfer of fertilizer subsidies to farmers has also not made any headway beyond pilot projects

The farmers’ protest has prompted the finance ministry to indefinitely postpone proposed changes to food and fertilizer subsidies on fears that these reforms will further alienate farmers and the poor.

While the government has not been able to revise subsidized foodgrain provided under the public distribution system since 2013, the direct transfer of fertilizer subsidies to farmers has also not made any headway beyond pilot projects.

