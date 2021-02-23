Govt puts on hold changes to fertilizer, food subsidies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While the government has not been able to revise subsidized foodgrain provided under the public distribution system since 2013, the direct transfer of fertilizer subsidies to farmers has also not made any headway beyond pilot projects
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The farmers’ protest has prompted the finance ministry to indefinitely postpone proposed changes to food and fertilizer subsidies on fears that these reforms will further alienate farmers and the poor.
While the government has not been able to revise subsidized foodgrain provided under the public distribution system since 2013, the direct transfer of fertilizer subsidies to farmers has also not made any headway beyond pilot projects.