Govt puts Pawan Hans sale on hold after NCLT order

Earlier this year, the Centre had put the divestment of Central Electronics Ltd on hold following allegations made by the company’s employees association that the deal was undervalued, and Nandal Finance and Leasing Ltd, the winning bidder, and JPM Industries Ltd, which had also participated in the process, were related as the companies had one common director. This case is also pending before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. The Centre is consulting legal experts in this case as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}