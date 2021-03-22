Govt puts transport bodies, auto cos on guard after intrusion alert

The security scare comes amid a slew of cyber attacks on Indian government domains over the last few months. On 25 February, HT reported on new phishing emails using compromised government accounts to target groups of officials, and attempting to lure them into sharing their passwords on a page that mirrored the government’s official mail server sign-on website. If an official fell for it, the attackers could gain access to sensitive credentials and files. The development prompted the government’s IT department to send out an alert the following day to large groups of officials, according to emails advisories seen by HT. The incident was the latest in a series of cyberattacks that leveraged compromised @gov.in or @nic.in email addresses issued by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which may be more successful in luring the targets into sharing sensitive information.

