NEW DELHI : The Union health ministry has flagged concern over the considerable decline in covid-19 vaccination in some states and Union territories and urged them to prevent wastage of vaccines.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the status of the covid-19 vaccination programme with all stakeholders and asked states and Union territories to accelerate the pace of vaccination and achieve full vaccination coverage. Bhushan asked the states to follow “First Expiry First Out" principle, wherein vaccine doses that are approaching their expiry date should be used first.

“Covid-19 vaccine is a precious national resource and there should be no wastage of vaccines at any cost. This must be ensured through active monitoring and on basis of “First Expiry First Out" principle, where doses that expire earlier should be used for vaccination first," he said.

The health ministry will conduct a “Har Ghar Dastak 2.0" campaign during June and July. “The objective of the Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 Abhiyan is to vaccinate the eligible population groups for first, second and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns, with focused campaigns for old-age homes, schools and colleges, as well as out-of-school children (for focused coverage of children aged 12-18 years population), prisons, and brick kilns," the ministry said. “The sub-optimal coverage of persons aged 60 years and above with precaution dose, which renders them vulnerable, along with the slower coverage in the 12-14 years cohort was pointed out." it said.

Bhushan urged the states and Union territories to undertake effective monitoring with micro-plans based on due-lists of all eligible beneficiaries. He also urged them to review administration of the precaution dose to the 18-59 years age-group with private hospitals on a regular basis.

Bhushan also said that “no covid vaccination centre or state government should insist on documentary proof of foreign travel for those who are seeking a precaution dose ahead of their travel abroad". Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said Indian citizens travelling overseas can take precaution doses as needed by the destination country.

The health ministry also informed states and Union territories about stocks of unused and near-expiry vaccine doses. States have been asked to first use the unused vaccine doses, the ministry said.