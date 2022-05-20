Govt raises flag over drop in covid vaccination

The health ministry will conduct a “Har Ghar Dastak 2.0" campaign during June and July. “The objective of the Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 Abhiyan is to vaccinate the eligible population groups for first, second and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns, with focused campaigns for old-age homes, schools and colleges, as well as out-of-school children (for focused coverage of children aged 12-18 years population), prisons, and brick kilns," the ministry said. “The sub-optimal coverage of persons aged 60 years and above with precaution dose, which renders them vulnerable, along with the slower coverage in the 12-14 years cohort was pointed out." it said.