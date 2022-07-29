Govt raises gold, silver base import prices. Details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 10:31 PM IST
- As per the government notification, the revised prices will come into force with effect from the July 30, 2022
The government on Friday has said that it has increased the base import prices of gold and silver as well as RBD palm oil, crude palm oil and crude soya bean oil. In a official notification released by the government, it informed that the revised prices will come into force with effect from the July 30, 2022. Notably, the government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.