Govt raises gold, silver base import prices. Details here

India's palm oil imports in July may rise to 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes, the highest since September 2021, the dealers said. "Palm oil has become very attractive for Indian buyers after the recent fall in prices," said one of the dealers, Sandeep Bajoria, the chief executive of vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy Sunvin Group. Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled 10% on Wednesday to a near one-year low, on fears of rising stockpiles and a sell-off in commodities because of concerns that demand may fall in a potential global recession, the report adding that Indian buyers contracted to purchase nearly 250,000 tonnes of palm oil for prompt shipment last week, but this week's drop in prices has confused many buyers and they are waiting for prices to stabilize, said another one of the dealers, who is based in New Delhi with a global trading firm.