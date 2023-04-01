Govt raised ₹3,51,000 cr through dated securities in Oct-Dec1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:22 PM IST
The report released by the finance ministry said public debt accounted for 89% of the total outstanding liabilities in December compared to 89.1% at the end of September
NEW DELHI: The government raised ₹3,51,000 crore through dated securities as against the notified amount of ₹3,18,000 crore in the borrowing calendar, according to the quarterly report on debt management for October-December released by the finance ministry on Saturday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×