NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday raised borrowing limits for states for the current fiscal to 5% of GDP from 3% at present, subject to their carrying out specific reforms.

States fighting the covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown to contain the spread of the disease, have come under considerable strain, with economic activity at a near standstill and their revenues shrinking. States have been asking the Centre to allow them to borrow more from the market to finance coronavirus-related expenses.

Part of the borrowing will be linked to specified reforms, including recommendations by the 15th Finance Commission such as ensuring sustainability of additional debt through higher future GSDP growth and lower deficits, promoting welfare of migrants and reducing leakage in food distribution, increasing job creation through investment, safeguarding interests of farmers while making the power sector sustainable and promoting urban development, health and sanitation.

Of the 200 basis points raise, the first 50 basis points will be unconditional while the next 100 basis points will be divided into four tranches of 25 basis points each with each tranche linked to clearly specified, measurable and feasible reform actions. These include reforms in four areas such as universalization of “one nation one ration card", ease of doing business, power distribution and urban local body revenues.

The last 50 basis points of the extra borrowing will be allowed if milestones are achieved in at least three out of four reform areas.

