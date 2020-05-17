Govt raises states' borrowing limits for FY21 to 5% of GSDP from 3% now

"With the enhanced borrowing program of the centre and states and the borrowing requirement of the public sector enterprises, we consider the total PSRB to be about 14% of GDP in FY21 as against available resources of about 9.5% of GDP. States have already experienced a sharp increase in their cost of borrowing as the yield of 10-year state government bonds auctioned on 7 April 2020 rose by nearly 100 basis points as compared to that which prevailed a month before," he added.