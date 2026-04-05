Govt ramps up LPG supply to meet demand, 6.6 lakh sold in 14 days

The Central government has ramped up the sale of small 5-kg LPG cylinders to meet the growing demand in the country amid West Asia war, with it selling 6.6 lakh units since March 23. According to a report in news agency PTI, the availability of 5-kg cylinders, sold across-the-counter at LPG distributorships on showing valid ID proofs, has been stepped up.

The 5-kg bottles of LPG, that are also called the FTL cylinders, are priced at market rates. They do not require any address proof for procurement. The subsidised domestic cylinders, 14.2 kg cylinders, do require address proofs.

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The The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a statement, said, “Yesterday [April 4], more than 90,000, 5Kg FTL cylinders were sold. Since March 23, 2026, about 6.6 lakh, 5 Kg FTL cylinders have been sold.”

The oil ministry also insisted that there are no reports of any LPG cylinder shortage at the distributor points. It said more than 51 lakh domestic cylinders delivered during the day and online bookings accounting for 95 per cent of total demand.

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"Government is making all efforts to ensure availability of Petrol, Diesel and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol and diesel as well as unnecessary booking of LPG," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, as the demand rises and amid reports of hoarding of cylinders, the authorities have also intensified against those hoarding and involved in black marketing of cylinders. The authorities, according to the reports, have seized over 50,000 cylinders since March.

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They have also issued more than 1,400 show-cause notices to LPG distributors, with 36 dealerships suspended so far.

“No reported dry-out at LPG distributorships,” the ministry said, adding that “more than 51 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered yesterday.”

The government has given priority to supplying domestic LPG and piped natural gas (PNG), especially for households and critical services like hospitals and educational institutions, while increasing refinery output and regulating demand by extending the interval between LPG refills.

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Commercial LPG supplies have been capped at 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, with smaller cylinders being made widely available to ease pressure on demand.

On natural gas, the government said full supplies are being maintained for households and transport, while supplies to fertiliser plants are set to rise to about 90 per cent of average consumption from April 6, supported by incoming LNG cargoes.

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All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and petrol pumps across the country remain fully stocked, the ministry said, reiterating its advice to avoid panic buying and rely on official information.

(With agency inputs)