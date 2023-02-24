Govt, RBI hikes treasury bills issuance amount to ₹1.95 lakh cr for last month of FY23.
- In March, there will be five auctions --- of which --- 91 days of treasury bills will be worth ₹9,000 crore each, while 182-days and 364 days will be ₹16,000 crore and ₹14,000 crore each respectively.
The government in consultation with RBI has increased the issuance amount of treasury bills to ₹1.95 lakh crore in the last month of the current fiscal FY23. Earlier, the issuance amount was ₹1.45 lakh crore in March 2023. The hike in the treasury bills issuance is likely to meet short-term cash discrepancy.
