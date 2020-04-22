NEW DELHI : Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, which begins on 24 April, the Union government has urged the Muslim community to maintain social distancing and hold prayers at home.

Last week, the Centre had reached out to Waqf Boards and Muslim religious leaders across states in this respect. State governments have been asked to hold similar meetings with community leaders to ensure that people do not step out of their homes, as the nation goes through a strict clampdown to check the spread of the pandemic.

“Two rounds of meetings have been conducted and we have spoken to several religious leaders and Waqf boards. There has been a unanimous decision by these leaders and organizations that social distancing will be maintained and prayers will be organized at homes rather than large gatherings in mosques," said minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday. Naqvi said this was not the first time when the community had unanimously decided to take precautions because of the coronavirus spread. “The Muslim community has itself taken this decision, just like they took for Shab e-Barat." State governments, too, have reached out to the minority community. In Hyderabad, city authorities usually make preparations to accommodate lakhs of people, but this time, the state government has appealed to people to maintain social distancing and follow lockdown rules.

With a curfew from 7am to 6pm daily till 7 May in Telangana, about two weeks of Ramzan will pass quietly. Baba Fasiuddin, deputy mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corp. (GHMC), appealed to the Muslim community on Monday to perform prayers only at home. Fasiuddin, in a press conference with prominent Muftis and Maulanas, further requested Muslims to adhere to lockdown rules and asked them not to gather in large numbers during prayers. “As humans, everyone must look after each other’s well-being and it is our responsibility to support the government’s efforts in containing the virus," he added.

Yunus Y. Lasania from Hyderabad contributed to this story.