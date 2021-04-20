Govt reactivates 20 control rooms as lockdown accelerates reverse migration

India is in the middle of a massive surge in coronavirus positive cases and reporting high death numbers. It has pushed states to go for lockdowns, curbs and curfews to restrict the spread of the virus. The second reverse migration that has begun in several states, including Delhi, will have a negative consequences on several industrial sectors and economic activities. And in the past two weeks, industries and traders' communities from Tamil Nadu to Haryana, and Maharashtra to Delhi have expressed their fear over the consequence of a second wave of reverse migration.