Govt reacts to Asim Munir's nuclear threat against India: ‘Whenever US supports Pakistan military…’

Slamming Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir over his nuclear threat against India, sources in the government said, “There is real danger of nuclear weapons falling in the hands of non-state actors in Pakistan.”

Sources told news agency PTI that Asim Munir's nuclear threat from the US soil showed that Pakistan is an "irresponsible" state with such weapons.

They added that his statement “is part of a pattern. Whenever the US supports Pakistan military, they always show their true colours.”

“It is a symptom that democracy does not exist in Pakistan and it is their military which controls the country,” they said.

"Emboldened by reception and welcome by the US, the next step could possibly be a silent or open coup in Pakistan so that the Field Marshal becomes the President," said the source.

What did Asim Munir say The comments came after Pakistani military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir said that Islamabad would take down "half the world" with it, if his country faces an existential threat in future with India.

“We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us,” media reports quoted him as saying.

He also said that Islamabad will defend its water rights "at all costs" if India proceeds with dam construction on the Indus River.

"We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it," Munir told members of the Pakistani-American community in Tampa, Florida, according to a report published today in The Dawn.

Asim Munir was speaking in Florida's Tampa on Sunday.

Munir's nuclear threat came on the day the world marked the 80th anniversary of the US dropping an atomic bomb on Nagasaki in 1945.

Asim Munir's US visit It was Munir's second visit to the US in two months.

Munir recently visited two US cities over the weekend and flew to Brussels on Sunday after completing his second high-profile trip to the United States in less than two months. Like his previous visit, he engaged with political and military leadership in the host country, Dawn reported.

In Tampa, the Pakistan army chief attended the US Central Command Centcom change of command ceremony. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR, his engagements included the retirement ceremony of General Michael E Kurilla, Commander of CENTCOM, and the change of command where Admiral Brad Cooper assumed charge.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Field Marshal Munir met US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and chiefs of defence from other friendly countries. He invited General Caine to visit Pakistan and reaffirmed Islamabad's role as a key regional security stakeholder, Dawn reported.