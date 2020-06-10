Govt readies database of medical officers as covid-19 tests health infra

The government is creating a database of civil service officers with medical qualifications to deploy them in front-line hospital posts, as the need for administrators with medical qualifications rises amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

The Union health ministry, which is coordinating the containment of the covid-19 pandemic in India, has indicated that doctors identified from such services may be deputed to dedicated covid-19 hospitals to monitor the coronavirus situation as they have administrative experience.

“The department of personnel and training has collected the details about doctors working in various services. It is a step in the right direction. But the doctors identified should be engaged more to monitor rather than render services," said health secretary Preeti Sudan.

The unabated spread of coronavirus infections has stretched India’s existing healthcare system, requiring not only more front-line health workers to treat covid-19 patients but also experienced administrators to devise strategies to check the spread of the virus.

India added nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day increase, taking the total number of such cases to 266,598 on Tuesday, as the government lifted curbs on most activities after over two months of lockdown.

The recent surge in covid-19 cases has exposed the inadequacies of India’s health care system and shortage of manpower, particularly in Delhi and Mumbai. Several states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, are facing an acute shortage of doctors and nurses, so much so that Maharashtra requested Kerala to send 50 experienced doctors and 100 nurses to help manage the pandemic in Mumbai, India’s worst-hit city.

View Full Image Unhealthy Quotient

According to the Union health ministry, India has only one doctor for 1,445 people, much below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) prescribed minimum of one doctor for 1,000 people.

“The (government’s) strategy seems to be to enlist medical professionals who can be mobilized quickly, given their limited numbers in the country. Also, our front-line health care workers are now facing fatigue, given that they have been at their posts for a very long time," said a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, requesting anonymity.

The government is also moving ahead with its plan of hiring specialists on contract to infuse domain expertise in key government departments.

Experts said the doctors-turned-administrators may be qualified but unsuitable for front-line health work.

“After joining administrative services, some of them may have lost touch with their medical jobs, particularly handling of patients. In such situations, they will perform sub-optimally. Medical profession is such that efficiency comes with experience. Else, one can always memorize certain things from books and internet and clear the exam. Unless the administrative job holders are recent pass-outs from medical education, it will be a tough time for them and for the patients as well," said Arup Mitra, professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth University of Delhi.

“We have always felt that people after completing medical science must not be engaged in administrative service. After all, it is a wastage of resources that were spent on their medical education. Now, if such persons are shifted back to hospitals, it creates a different situation," Mitra said.

India has an estimated 920,000 qualified allopathic doctors and specialists, 1.55 million nurses, and 750,000 nurse associates, according to the Union health ministry. In addition, there are around 200,000 dentists, 600,000 AYUSH qualified practitioners, about 1.1 million pharmacists and 700,000 qualified allied and healthcare professionals, including those in labs, radiology, physiotherapy, optometry, occupational therapy, nutrition and life sciences.

The government is mapping the roles of each of these workers specific to covid while also creating a database based on their availability by district and state. Mint’s calls and email to C. Chandramouli, secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, on Tuesday were unanswered.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via