Govt readies database of medical officers as covid-19 tests health infra

“After joining administrative services, some of them may have lost touch with their medical jobs, particularly handling of patients. In such situations, they will perform sub-optimally. Medical profession is such that efficiency comes with experience. Else, one can always memorize certain things from books and internet and clear the exam. Unless the administrative job holders are recent pass-outs from medical education, it will be a tough time for them and for the patients as well," said Arup Mitra, professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth University of Delhi.