Chairing an all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion in Parliament on various issues.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said various floor leaders were told that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues raised as per rules and procedures.

Addressing the meet, PM Modi said that all representatives' suggestions including those from Opposition are very valuable.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi were present at the meeting.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended the meeting.

Floor leaders of all prominent opposition parties, including Derek O' Brien from the TMC, Tiruchi Siva from the DMK, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Satish Mishra were also present.

Apna Dal leader and NDA ally Anupriya Patel and LJP leader Pashupati Paras also attended the meeting.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will start from Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. On day one of the session, the prime minister will introduce the newly inducted ministers to both the Houses.

It is the convention that after the formation of a new government or an expansion or reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers, the prime minister introduces new ministers in both the Houses.

There was a major rejig in the Union Council of Ministers recently. While several new faces were inducted, some ministers were elevated to the Cabinet rank and portfolios of some others were changed.

Some new members who recently entered Lok Sabha following bypolls would also take oath as members of the lower house on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

