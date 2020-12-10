Consider govt's proposal, ready for more talks, Tomar urges protesting farmers

Day after the farmers rejected the Centre's draft proposal and called for another nationwide shutdown on 14 December, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed a press conference on Thursday on the farm laws.

Addressing the press meet, Tomar said that the farm laws were passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha after thorough discussion from all political parties.

The Agriculture Minister also said that the Modi government wanted to liberate the farmers of the shackles of mandi so that they could sell their produce anywhere, to anyone, at their own price, outside the purview of mandi.

Narendra Tomar said that the government kept waiting for suggestions from farmers' leaders to address their concerns, but they are stuck on the repeal of laws.

"We sent a proposal to farmers. They wanted those laws to be repealed. We are of the stand that govt is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against. Laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers," Tomar added.

The Agri Minister said that the Centre is ready to consider with open mind any provision in the new farm laws where farmers have issues, remove all their apprehensions.

"We have been holding talks with farmers' unions. Farmers had demanded that the laws should be scrapped. The government was of the view that those provisions which the farmers find problematic, we are ready to discuss them with farmers. There is no ego issue," the Union Minister added.

'APMC and MSP are not affected'

Tomar said, during the talks, many said that farm laws are invalid as agriculture is a state subject and the Centre can't frame these laws. "We clarified, we have the right to make laws on trade and explained it to them. APMC and MSP are not affected by it," he added.

"It is being projected that the land of farmers will be occupied by industrialists. Contract farming has been going on for a long time in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka but there has never been such experience," Tomar said.

"Still, we have already made provision in the Act that agreement under these laws will only be between processors and farmers' produce. There is no provision for any lease or agreement over farmers' land," the Agriculture Minister added.

Tomar also said that the entire country has witnessed that Swaminathan Commission report came in 2006, the recommendation about MSP at 1.5 times cost of production remained pending till Modi government implemented it.

"Law provides that if farmer and processor enter into an agreement and the type of crops is such that some infrastructure has to be set up on the farmer's land, then the processor will dismantle his infrastructure from thereafter the agreement concludes," the Agri Minister said.

"If the processor doesn't do it, then the owner of that infrastructure will be the farmer himself. This has been provided in the law," Tomar added.

Addressing the press meet, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that there were some concerns that farmers will be forced to sell their produce in private market. "This is completely erroneous, there is absolutely no provision in the law which brings an element of compulsion on any farmer," Goyal added.

