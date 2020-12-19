New Delhi: Central government is ready for talks if farmers come forward without seeking a 'yes or no' response to their demand for repeal of farm laws , said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday in New Delhi.

Khattar called on Tomar and discussed about the farmers' protest against new farm laws that entered the 24th day.

The meeting comes a day after BJP leader and former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh joined a protest in support of the farmers at Haryana's Rohtak.

The dharna was organised by the members of the Sir Chhotu Ram Manch. Singh is the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent Jat leader of the pre-independence era who championed the interests of farmers.

"I believe that the talks could be held in the next 2-3 days. A solution to this issue (farmers' protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon," said Khattar.

This is the second time the Haryana chief minister met Tomar at his residence since the protests broke out, a state government official told PTI, adding that he had met the Union minister earlier on December 8.

The two leaders are believed to have discussed about the ongoing protest at Delhi's borders and the way forward to resolve the issue at the earliest, sources told PTI.

Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for three weeks to demand a repeal of three recent farm laws.

They worry that these laws will eliminate the safety net of the minimum support price (MSP), do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system and leave them at the "mercy of big corporates", apprehensions the government has been insisting are misplaced.

With agency inputs













