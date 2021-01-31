Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt ready to answer all questions in 2nd half of budget session: Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi. (ANI Photo)

Govt ready to answer all questions in 2nd half of budget session: Pralhad Joshi

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST ANI

  • As many as 16 Opposition parties boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament to register their protest against farm laws on the first day of the budget session

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the government is ready to answer all questions of the Opposition in the second half of the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the government is ready to answer all questions of the Opposition in the second half of the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

"First half of the Budget session is for the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and discussion. The second is for discussion over Budget and any urgent bill. In the remaining second half of the session, let them ask whatever they want to, the government is ready to answer," Joshi told reporters here.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Brands to go slow on Kumbh Mela 2021

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

India to come out of COVID-19 as one of the global winners: Danish envoy

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

J-K Covid-19 protocols revised, 25,000 pilgrims can now visit Vaishno Devi

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST

Delhi Covid update: 1-day rise of 140 cases push tally to over 6.35 lakh

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST

"First half of the Budget session is for the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and discussion. The second is for discussion over Budget and any urgent bill. In the remaining second half of the session, let them ask whatever they want to, the government is ready to answer," Joshi told reporters here.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Brands to go slow on Kumbh Mela 2021

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

India to come out of COVID-19 as one of the global winners: Danish envoy

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

J-K Covid-19 protocols revised, 25,000 pilgrims can now visit Vaishno Devi

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST

Delhi Covid update: 1-day rise of 140 cases push tally to over 6.35 lakh

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

As many as 16 Opposition parties boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament to register their protest against farm laws on the first day of the budget session.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.