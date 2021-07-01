Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >'Govt ready to discuss but...': Union Minister Narendra Tomar on farm laws

'Govt ready to discuss but...': Union Minister Narendra Tomar on farm laws

Farmers' protest had started on 26 November last year and has now completed seven months notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic.
2 min read . 05:08 PM IST Livemint

  • 'We have told the farmers' union that the government is ready for discussions on provisions of the farm laws except for repealing the laws,' the Union Agriculture Minister said

The Central Government is ready for discussion with the agitating farmers over provisions of the three contentious farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday.

"We have told the farmers' union that the government is ready for discussions on provisions of the farm laws except for repealing the laws," Tomar said.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders have stuck to their demands, saying they will call off their protest if the Centre repeals the three farm laws even as Tomar appealed to them to end their stir and offered to resume talks.

Yudhvir Singh, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union, an umbrella body of farm unions that is spearheading the agitation, has said that the farmers will end the protest once the agri laws are repealed.

"The government does not talk about minimum support price. The government always talks about amendment in the laws. However, we want them to repeal the laws. We also want them to introduce a law on MSP," Singh said.

Shiv Kumar Kakka, national president of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, said they will not hold talks under any precondition.

"We have lost over 600 farmers in last seven months and they (government) are telling us to end this agitation. There will be no dialogue under any preconditions.

"If the government repeals the three farm laws and makes a new one with the guarantee of minimum support price (MSP), we will thank them and head back to our respective places," Kakka said.

The Centre and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks till now, the last being on 22 January, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest.

Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor parade by protesting farmers on Republic Day.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for seven months now in protest the three laws that they say will end state procurement of crops at MSP.

