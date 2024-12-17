Govt ready to send One Nation One Election Bill to JPC: Arjun Ram Meghwal in LS

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday introduced ‘One Nation One Election’ bills. He also proposed that the bills must be sent to Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday proposed that the One Nation One Election bills be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. While introducing the bills in the lower house of Parliament, the union minister said that the government is ready to send ONOE to the JPC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also termed the objection to ONE bills, which will pave the way for simultaneous elections in India, as political in nature. Stating that One Nation One Election bills are “in line with Constitution," the BJP minister assured that they do not “assault basic structure doctrine."

One Nation One Election Bill tabled in Parliament The Union Government on Tuesday tabled the Constitution (129 Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. The bill is a stepping stone towards implementing ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the government sought to introduce bills to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule.

Approval to these bills in Parliament would align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed simultaneous elections.

What is a Joint Parliamentary Committee? The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is an ad hoc Committee set up by the Parliament to conduct a thorough examination of a specific subject or Bill. It consists of members from both Houses and the ruling and opposition parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the number of members and composition of the JPC are not limited. The JPC is dissolved after the examination is completed. The JPC has been formed multiple times in the past to investigate national issues like the Bofors scandal, the Harshad Mehta stock market scam, the 2G spectrum case in 2011, etc.

The JPC's recommendations are advisory, and the government is not required to abide by its decision. The committee can also gather evidence from experts and consult public bodies, associations, individuals, and other interested parties.

Opposition parties criticise One Nation One Election bills Soon after the bills were introduced in the parliament, the opposition party leaders registered their objections with the bill. Congress leader Manish Tewari called ONOE bills an “assault on the basic structure of the Constitution". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We oppose these Bills intended for one nation, one election. These Bills are an assault on the basic structure of the Constitution and against democracy. It lacks legislative competency," said Tewari.