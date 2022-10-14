Govt received 360 crore dividends from 5 state-owned firms: DIPAM

Govt received ₹360 crore dividends from 5 state-owned firms: DIPAM1 min read . 01:43 PM IST
- A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their owners from a portion of their earnings.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has said that the central government has received a total of ₹360 crore on a cumulative basis as dividends from five state-owned companies.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has said that the central government has received a total of ₹360 crore on a cumulative basis as dividends from five state-owned companies.
The five state-owned companies are Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Balmer Lawrie Investments, Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), and Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES).
The five state-owned companies are Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Balmer Lawrie Investments, Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), and Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES).
As per DIPAM, the companies paid ₹185 crore, ₹29 crore, ₹40 crore, ₹45 crore, and ₹61 crore, respectively.
As per DIPAM, the companies paid ₹185 crore, ₹29 crore, ₹40 crore, ₹45 crore, and ₹61 crore, respectively.
A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their owners from a portion of their earnings.
A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their owners from a portion of their earnings.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)